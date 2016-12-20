IIT-B students during the launch of Pratham at the institute’s Powai campus, in September. File pic

The first-ever student satellite by IIT-B, Pratham, is live and stable in orbit. The ground station of the satellite at the institute’s Powai campus received the ‘beacon signal’ from the satellite on Saturday, which confirmed its stability and functionality. Now, data processing work will begin for research purposes.

The student satellite – Pratham was conceptualised in the year 2008. In September this year, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched it into the orbit. “Apart from our ground station, HAM groups across the world, including Netherlands, Chicago, Brazil and Indonesia, sent the signal files, confirming the satellite functionality,” said Ratnesh Mishra, the current team leader of the Pratham project.

“Now that we know the satellite is in stable functioning conditions, the payload team will start working on processing data, which will be used for research work at the institute,” said Ratnesh.