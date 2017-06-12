First Lady Melania Trump, son Barron moves into White House

US President Donald Trump (C), first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump walk off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Airforce base, Maryland on June 11 2017. Pic/AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump's wife Melania, and their youngest son, Barron, have officially moved into the White House, the First Lady's spokeswoman said.

"It's official! @FLOTUS and Barron have made the move to DC!" Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's Communications Director, tweeted on Sunday night.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

Melania Trump had continued living in Trump Tower in New York while Barron Trump, 11, finished the academic year at his New York school, reports NBC News.

Barron will be the first boy to live in the White House since 1963, when John F. Kennedy Jr. was three-years-old.

The First Lady also tweeted on Sunday night: "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday." It featured a picture from inside the Executive Residence, past the Truman Balcony, overlooking the South Lawn.

On what appeared to be a set dining room table, two tall, tapered candles in silver holders were lit, reports CNN.

Barron, along with his parents arrived at the White House earlier on Sunday aboard the Marine One.

Melania Trump's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knav, were also on board.

In February, Trump announced she had selected an interior designer, Tham Kannalikham, to decorate the family's private living quarters in the White House, a job that presumably is now complete.

Meanwhile, the First Lady is planning a lavish birthday for her husband President Donald Trump, reports CNN.

On June 9, Trump got in on the fundraising part of the gig, putting her name to a letter asking supporters to sign a birthday card for her husband, who turns 71 on June 14 -- signing requires a donation to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

"I need your help to make it a birthday my husband will never forget," said the letter. "Our celebrations always include family and close friends."

This year, that celebration could likely take place at the White House, with the entire Trump family in attendance.