First of it's kind, Mahatma Gandhi digital museum store opened in Hyderabad

A Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum Store, said to be first of its kind in the country, was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Tuesday.The mobile store at Bapu Ghat, Langar Houz, has over 100 souvenirs, ranging from apparel, books, bags, desktop accessories, figurines, personal accessories, time pieces and writing instruments. It is an initiative of Visual Quest India, a design and technology firm based here and Eternal Gandhi, a corporate social responsibility initiative of the Aditya Birla Group.



India's first Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum Store that was inaugurated at Bapu Ghat, Langar Houz in Hyderabad Tuesday. Pic/PTI

"The intention of this mobile museum is to offer the people of Telangana selected range of Gandhi inspired merchandise and let the word out of the museum,"­ a VQI statement said. Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, a peace activist and a former member of Parliament, South Africa inaugurated it. Also present at the occasion were Bharat Parekh, President, Eternal Gandhi and Special Projects, Aditya Birla Group; and, Birad Rajaram Yajnik, Trustee, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Managing Director, VQI.

Ela Gandhi, while remembering her grandfather, said "Mahatma Gandhi always believed that education was not all about learning but it was a way to live." Talking to school children at the inauguration, she also quoted Mahatma Gandhi's most famous line, "Be the change you wish to see in the world." This mobile museum aims to take "Gandhi" to the underserved population and reinstate his ideals of "peace," "truth," and "ahimsa" (non-violence) among the general populace and the student community, the statement said.

