First of six Scorpene-class subs handed over to Navy



Representational Image

Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines, was yesterday handed over to the Indian Navy by shipbuilder Mazgaon Dock limited, paving way for its commissioning soon.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded Tiger Shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean. The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy.