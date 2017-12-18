Five bills introduced in Lok Sabha

Five Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday

Five Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. These were:

1. The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill: Grants retrospective recognition to central and state universities running teacher education programmes that are currently not recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education.



2.The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill: Proposes that the central government will notify the ceiling on payment of gratuity after retirement.

3.The Dentists (Amendment) Bill: Removes the representation of a certain category of dentists from the central, state and joint Dental Councils.

4.The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill: Amends the Indian Forest Act, 1927 to remove 'bamboo¿ from the definition of 'tree¿.

5.The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill: Introduces proxy voting for overseas electors (NRIs).

The second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2017-18 was also presented in Lok Sabha today. Both Houses of Parliament were later adjourned for the day following repeated disruptions.

