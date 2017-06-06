Five gangsters wanted in 7 murders held



Representation pic

Five members of the 'Manjeet' gang, including its chief, wanted in seven murder cases have been arrested here after a brief gunfight and chase, police said on Monday. "The arrested have been identified as Vikas Dalal, 27, Gaurav, 23, Kaptan, 22, Hemant, 22, and Reena, 23," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Two semi-automatic pistols, two home-made pistols, 33 live cartridges and a car seized from them. Yadav said that police had been tracking the gang for the past three months and was maintaining surveillance on their suspected hideouts had on Saturday, received a tip off that the gang head, Dalal, will come to Uttam Nagar in west Delhi, in a Creta car along with his girlfriend and associates.

Police said that at around 6 a.m. on Sunday, they were waiting for the gang in Uttam Nagar area, identified the car and intercepted it. The accused then got out and tried to flee while also firing at police, but all were caught after a brief chase. Police said that they have worked out seven murders, three attempt to murder cases and a car hijacking with the arrests.