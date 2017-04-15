Five held for assaulting CRPF men in Kashmir



Srinagar: Five people were arrested yesterday in connection with the assault on CRPF men during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary seat on April 9, while two more disturbing videos went viral, sparking a fresh row in the restive Kashmir valley.

After receiving a complaint from the CRPF, five persons were arrested, and a hunt was on for others in the video shot in Budgam district, police said.



The DGP said an FIR has also been lodged after a video in which an ITBP personnel was seen shooting right in the head of a stone-pelting protester.

The third video showed a youth in Beerwah tied to an army jeep, used as a human shield against stone-pelting by rampaging protesters.