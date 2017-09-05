Five in Uttar Pradesh children injured in accident on NH-91

Representation picRepresentation pic

Eight people, including five minors, were injured in an accident near National-Highway 91 near Virampur.

In the mishap, a speeding truck hit an Alto car, severely injuring two children. The two were sent to the Trauma Center.

A woman was also injured in the accident.

The case was referred to Kothwali Thana. The police sent all the injured to the district hospital.

