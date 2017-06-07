Five including two children drown in Shiravali river at Raigad

Five persons including two children, drowned in Shiravali river in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred this morning at Khalapur when three women along with two children went to the river side for washing clothes, they said.

While the women were washing clothes, the children were taking bath when they were swept away.

The victims were identified as Gauri Arte, her daughter Tejasvini, 11, and her seven-year-old son as well as Minakshi Waknis, 30, and her seven-year-old son Shubham.