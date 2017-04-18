Five killed, four injured in Goa road accident



Five persons, including two pedestrians, were killed and four others injured in a road accident near here on Monday evening, police said.

The accident in Corlim village, about 10 km from here, occurred after a car, bearing Maharashtra registration, crashed into an oncoming truck after hitting two pedestrians, Superintendent of Police Kartik Kashyap told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Aida Queiroz, 55 and Louis Menezes, 48, both pedestrians and residents of Corlim and Natalia Pereira, 60, Manashri Bhoir, 4, and Vrushali Bhoir (age not known). Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has expressed grief over the deaths.

"Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives due to the tragic accident at Goa-Corlim highway. My heartfelt condolences to all affected by this tragedy," Parrikar said. Four others injured in the accident, two of whom have received severe injuries, are being treated at the Goa Medical College hospital near here, police said.