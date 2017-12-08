Five killed in UP road accident

Dec 08, 2017, 16:07 IST | IANS

Five persons were killed on Friday when a truck and a dumper collided head on in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Singh (23), Rajendra (32), Bhola (35), Baburam (36)and Surendra (41). One of the dead was on a motorcycle which was also involved in the accident.

The accident also injured 10 people, one of who was reported to be in a serious condition.

