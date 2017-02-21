Five persons die in aircraft crash in Australia



A general view shows damage to the building after a Beechcraft plane crashed into a shopping centre just after tack-off from the Essendon airport in Melbourne. Pic/AFP



Sydney: At least five persons were killed when a light plane crashed into a Melbourne retail outlet on Tuesday Morning, Australian authorities said.

"It looks like no one survived the crash," Xinhua news agency quoted police as saying.

The plane went down enroute to King Island of the south coast of Australia.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it was the state's worst aviation disaster in over 30 years.

The police said no other fatalities occurred on the ground, but the shopping centre was severely damaged by the blaze.