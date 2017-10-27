Three people, including a man and his five-year-old daughter, died as their bike lost control and crashed with the roadside divider here on Thursday afternoon, police said. The accident happened at Akansha crossing in north east Kolkata's New Town.



Representation pic

"Prabhash Chakraborty, a resident of Beleghata, who was riding a bike with his friend and daughter, died in an accident at New Town. The kid did not have a helmet on during the accident," said an officer from New Town police station.

While the girl, Deepsikha died on the spot, Chakrabarty and his friend Gautam Patra died in the local hospital, police said.

"Bike did not crash with any other vehicles on the road. Somehow it lost control and hit the divider. We are investigating how the accident happened," the officer added.