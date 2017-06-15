Flash floods in North Eastern states, Mizoram is the worst hit



The earth under a multi-storied building caves in following heavy rains in Aizawl. PIC/PTI

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla yesterday set up a high-level committee chaired by state Home minister R Lalzirliana to assess the flood situation in the state where eight persons have died.

Several other north eastern states are taking stock of the situation following incessant rains since the last three days, which has triggered flash floods and landslides.

The swollen Khawthlangtuipui river has submerged over 350 houses in Tlabung sub-division in Lunglei where eight persons died after flash floods caused by heavy rainfall wrecked havoc on Tuesday.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department officials estimated that over 2,000 families were affected by the floods. In Assam floods have affecting nearly 14,000 people in 39 villages, a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated. In Arunachal Pradesh, incessant rains have thrown life out of gear.