Flight ban lifted on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad leaves Twitterverse annoyed

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 3 hours

Air India on Friday lifted its ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, whose flight bookings had been cancelled repeatedly after he assaulted an officer of the national carrier last month.

This development, left Twitterati angry who expressed their anger on the social networking site. Here are some of the tweets.

Official sources told media that the ban was lifted after the Civil Aviation Ministry wrote to the airline, a day after Gaikwad expressed 'regrets' over the March 23 incident.

The sources said the Ministry took the decision after the MP assured that such incidents won't be repeated.

