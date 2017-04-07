Flight ban lifted on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad leaves Twitterverse annoyed

Air India on Friday lifted its ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, whose flight bookings had been cancelled repeatedly after he assaulted an officer of the national carrier last month.

This development, left Twitterati angry who expressed their anger on the social networking site. Here are some of the tweets.

What if he beat air crew on his every journey, what about the safety and dignity of #airindia staff. https://t.co/EoWhSwTcYo — Bhagesh Bhosale (@bhagesh_bhosale) April 7, 2017

Air India lifts ban rather they should Airlift him. https://t.co/uDgM3txIhI — the 'VAIBHAV' (@kaatilana) April 7, 2017

Air India lifts flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad after he writes zilch of a 'regret' letter.

So why was this tamasha done for? ð — hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) April 7, 2017

Ban is revoked ? Y not for a few months ? Now we feel "Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad" has not only slapped Air India guy but all of us ! — Desh Bhakth (@akshayasobhana) April 7, 2017

Clear win of political power over democracy.#Politician Bano bahot scope hai



Shiv sena MP Ravindra Gaikwadð — YoGiBoi (@Nashtyboy_90) April 7, 2017

@Ashok_Gajapathi aren't you ashamed of yourself letting Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad fly? — Rakesh Kadam (@RakeshKadam) April 7, 2017

@timesofindia Once Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad is let out without punishment, now all MPs will show arrogance! Big mistake by @narendramodi .Shameðððððð — vivian (@varhade1) April 7, 2017

Wow, effect of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad has working fast. Now every MP will do as he want to do n no one can stop them. @ANI_news https://t.co/VGDdSvDnb4 — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) April 7, 2017

#VIP #racism wins ! Wonder who our #Chappal-Expert,our venerable Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad will provide his expert services to next !ð https://t.co/HNKis7IBQu — rajan mahan (@rajanmahan) April 7, 2017

Official sources told media that the ban was lifted after the Civil Aviation Ministry wrote to the airline, a day after Gaikwad expressed 'regrets' over the March 23 incident.

The sources said the Ministry took the decision after the MP assured that such incidents won't be repeated.