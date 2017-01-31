Flight of fancy: Saudi prince books airplane seats to fly his 80 pet falcons



Photo: Reddit/Lensoo

The royal family in Saudi Arabia are possesers of insurmountable wealth and are known for their lavish expenses. A Saudi prince has bought plane tickets for his 80 falcons to ensure their safe travel.

The photograph of these birds travelling amidst other air commuters, which went viral, was shared by a Reddit user.

Falconry is a popular sport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a certain number of pet falcons are allowed to ride in the cabin or checked luggage by major airlines like Eithad, Emirates and Qatar.

The UAE government has reportedly issued 28,000 falcon passports between 2002 and 2013.