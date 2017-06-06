Floods in Assam affect over one lakh people



Farmers harvest paddy in flood-hit Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam on Tuseday. Pic/PTI



Over one lakh people have been affected by flood in Assam's Lakhimpur and Karimganj districts, while four rivers are flowing above the danger mark across the state. According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,01,809 people are reeling under the floods in the two districts, where 140 villages are under water.



The calamity has damaged crops in 385.67 hectares of land. Karimganj is the worst affected with over 97,000 people affected by the flood, while more than 4,500 people were hit in Lakhimpur, the report said. The authorities have opened a relief camp, where about 113 people are taking shelter. A total of 130 relief distribution points have also been set up.



An Indian farmer transports harvested paddy on a buffalo cart through flood waters in Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam state in India on June 6, 2017. Pic/AFP

Dhansiri river is flowing above the danger mark at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Barak river at Badarpurghat in Karimganj, Katakhal river at Matizuri in Hailakandi and

Kushiyara river at Karimganj town are flowing above the normal level, they added.