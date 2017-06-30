Flyer arrested for flashing co-passenger on Bangalore-Mumbai flight

A 31-year-old man, who was travelling in an early morning flight from Bangalore to Mumbai on June 27, landed behind bars for touching a co-passenger inappropriately and flashing at her.

When the woman raised an alarm, the airline crew handed him over to the security officials, who later took him to the airport police station for further action. After registering an FIR in the matter, the police arrested him.

Harassed in sleep

The victim and the accused had boarded a 6:15am flight from Bangalore and it reached Mumbai around 7.45am. According to police, the incident happened when the man Sabeen Hamza started touching his co-passenger inappropriately, while she was asleep. The woman suddenly woke up and saw that he was masturbating.

The moment she raised an alarm, the airline crew reached her seat and noticed that Hamza was trying to zip his pants.

Initially, the crew warned him, but on reaching Mumbai they handed him over to the airport security staff. The security officials along with the Central Industrial Security Force took Hamza to the airport police station, following which he was arrested.

In custody

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "Based on a complaint filed by the security staff, an FIR under sections 354, 354 (1) (A) and 509 of IPC was registered. After being produced before a court, he was sent to judicial custody."