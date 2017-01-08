For 83 kids from Naxal-hit Gadchiroli, trip to Mumbai is like 'heaven'



The children with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani at Filmcity. Pic/Nimesh Dave

For the 83 children from tribal hamlets across the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, their trip to Mumbai is like 'stepping into heaven'. The children, school and junior college students, aged between 13 and 18, are in the city as part of a 12-day trip across Maharashtra, a state government initiative implemented by the Maharashtra Police through funding from the tribal development and social justice and welfare department. All the children are victims of naxalism.

"This trip is like bringing heaven to our feet, we are in a different world today," said Prachi Holi (name changed), a Std IX student, whose father was abducted and killed by Naxals last year. Raghu Thekam (16, name changed) has seen his parents, both Naxals, just once in his life. His grandparents have been raising him and the only time he saw his parents was when they came to visit in 2009; they neither hugged nor spoke to him. "I am scared of them now," said Thekam. He is now in Std VIII at the village ashram school and wants to be a policeman one day. Why? "Me maja aai aani babala pakadnar (I will catch my parents)," he says.

Tilak Hirami (18, name changed) a student of Std XI, is yet to recover from the shock of his father, Lalsai's, abduction and killing by Naxals a few years ago. "I want to join the police department once I complete my studies. I had only heard of Mumbai, but never dreamt I would come here. I have never seen so many people, tall buildings, vehicles and bright lights. My village doesn't have any of this, our houses are small, there are no proper roads and electricity is also sporadic."



(From right) Kishor Medhe, PSI, Gadchiroli; Jaysing Rajput, PSI, Gadchiroli; Oharsing Patle, PSI, give the children instructions before they begin their day. Pic/Satej Shinde

Even the simplest things had the children enthralled. They were awed by their trip to Mumbai by train. None had ever been on one before. On Friday, the children visited Filmcity, where they bumped into Munnabhai maker Rajkumar Hirani, and then to Juhu beach. On Saturday, they headed to Essel World before riding the Mumbai Metro. Today, they will visit SGNP and on Monday they'll see the Mantralaya, the museum and take a trip on an open double-decker bus.

The programme

Speaking to mid-day, Additional Director General of Police (Special Operation) Bipin Bihari said, "These students are selected from across schools, colleges and ashrams. Once the students are shortlisted, a counselling session is organised in Gadchiroli, where the parents' or guardians' consent is obtained and they are apprised about the programme. The next step is the pre-departure training programme."

The group of 83 are further divided into smaller groups of 20. They are all given a T-shirt, jacket, track pants and shoes. The lodging, boarding and sightseeing are part of the programme and each student has a roll number and identity card. There is also a team of doctors travelling with them. Bihari said the students are here until Monday after which they will travel to Pune and then Aurangabad, where they will see historical places and monuments.

Started in 2013

This is the 14th programme, which started in 2013 and, on an average, four or five programmes are conducted during the vacation period, so that school work is not affected. Bihari added, "Our aim is to ensure that these children see the world outside their villages and look for opportunities to make a brighter future and not slip into naxalism. Also, a certificate is provided to each student upon completion of the programme."

Police reformers

Sub-Inspector Kishore Medhe, who has accompanied the children on the trip, is a fresh recruit in the police department and his first positing was Gadchiroli. "The policing in Gadchiroli is very different. Our focus here is social reformation and our effort is aimed at bringing locals into the mainstream. We conduct many public and social awareness programmes and provide assistance to them to live a safe life." He added, "Apart from this, our role is to keep naxal violence at bay by carrying out regular operations and searches."

PSI Ajay Rajput, who is also part of the group, said, "We had difficulty communicating with these children initially. They would seldom speak. But, after reaching Mumbai and visiting Essel World on Saturday they are coming out of their shells. We are hopeful that by the end of the programme, these students will become more self-assured."