For first time ever, BMC cuts budget by Rs 12,000 crore

The move is expected to improve utilisation of funds and make policy citizen-centric
BMC chief Ajoy Mehta has clipped the wings of several departments
A leaner, meaner BMC is setting the terms this year. For the second consecutive year, the country's richest municipal corporation has proposed a budget without any new tax or hike in existing taxes. BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta yesterday presented a budget of Rs 25,141.51 crore for 2017-18, a massive cut from last year's Rs 37,052 crore outlay.
The unprecedented decrease is expected to have been done with the aim of making the budget more citizen-centric and realistic. The leaner budget has been attributed to a decrease in capital expenditure (funds allocated for big projects). In 2016-17, capital expenditure was estimated at Rs 12,957 crore, but this year, it has been brought down to Rs 8,127 crore.
With this move, the BMC has toed the demands of both the Shiv Sena and the BJP of a realistic budget. Last week, mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had written a letter to Mehta asking for the budget to be made more realistic. Not to be outdone, BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar then wrote to the BMC, requesting a more transparent budget.
The civic body also took a step for the first time in uncomplicating its complex budget by proposing a 'transparent, citizen-friendly budget document'.
It, however, paid no heed to the Shiv Sena and the BJP's poll promise of a rebate in property tax for houses measuring over 500 sqft.
Strict monitoring
Mehta emphasised on a five-point guideline - principle of conservation (funds to match expenditure), avoid duplication of budget allocations, transparency in financial resources, more accountability of departments, and integration of the budget with the development plan - to allow projects to be completed and maximum utilisation of funds.
The BMC has repeatedly come under fire for failing to use more than 30% of its budgetary provisions each year. The strict monitoring of expenditure will do away with this complaint.
"There have been liabilities of Rs 9,000 crore for many years. For example, in the roads department, works worth R4,000 crore have been pending for years. There are several ongoing projects; instead of completing them, we made new fund allocations for them. This has led to inflated budgets and less utilisation," said Mehta.
Announcing that there would be no new tax or an increase in existing taxes, he said due allocations have been made keeping in mind the revised development plan.
The civic body has slashed funds for all important departments like roads, solid waste management, water supply, health and gardens.
The allocation for the roads department, which is reeling under allegations of irregularities and substandard works, has been slashed for the second year in a row. While R3,200 crore was set aside for it in 2015-16, it got Rs 2,886 crore in 2016-17. This years, it has got only Rs 1,095 crore for repairs and reconstruction of roads.
The BMC has set a target of repair and reconstruction of 241 roads and 69 junctions this year.
Maintaining the same provision as last year, it allotted Rs 1,000 crore for the coastal road project and Rs 130 crore for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. Both projects are yet to get some environment clearances and the civic body aims at starting work by this year-end.
Withdrawal symptoms
The BMC is counting down with much trepidation to the withdrawal of its biggest source of revenue - the octroi - on July 1. The goods and services tax (GST) will replace octroi then. The BMC estimates a revenue of Rs 1,500 crore from octroi for the next three months. For rest of the year, it is estimated to get Rs 5,883 crore as compensation from the Centre for implementation of GST. The BMC's annual estimate revenue through octroi has so far been Rs 6,000-7,000 crore. BMC chief Ajoy Mehta has said the civic body is exploring other revenue-generating options in octroi's absence.
How do we get excess budget?
Every year, the civic body makes provisions for big infrastructure projects. But when the groundwork itself doesn't start, the funds get lapsed. For example, last year, the BMC has allocated R1,000 crore for the coastal road, but since clearances are still pending, very little of the fund has been used.
Roads
>> For the second year in a row, budgetary allocation for roads department has been cut
>> Rs 1095 cr Budget for repair and reconstruction in 2017-18
>> Rs 2886 cr Budget for repair and reconstruction in 2016-17
>> Ambitious projects like the 29.20 km coastal road and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) gets allocation of Rs 1000 crore and Rs 130 crore in 2017-18
>> Underground parking facilities proposed at Khar Road and Madanpura in Byculla. Rs 1 crore allocated for project.
Rs 8,127 cr
Outlay for big projects this year
BIG boost for DP (2014-34)
The total funds required for the implementation for the proposed DP is Rs 91,080 crore over a period of 20 years.
Rs 67,225 cr
Land acquisition for public amenities
Rs 9,472 cr
Construction of new roads
Rs 5,731 cr
Widening of roads
Rs 7,416 cr
Building construction
Rs 1239 cr
Development of open spaces
Prof Tax
To have additional revenue of sources civic body has requested state to grant powers to levy and collect professional tax. BMC also wants introduction of surcharge of 1% of the value of immovable property in the case of sale or gift by amending MMC act 1888.
Rs 3000 cr Estimated additional revenue from the two amendments Gardens and recreational grounds
Rs 26.80 cr Provision to develop and upgrade 84 playgrounds
Rs 70 cr Budgetary allocation to upgrade 20 gardens and recreational grounds
Rs 45 cr Amount allocated for 8 proposed swimming pools
Rs 5.70 cr Allocation for construction of 8,519 individual household latrines under swatch bharat mission
For 2017-18, the BMC has allocated Rs 2097.05 crore It has been bifurcated in
Rs 827 cr
Land acquisition for public amenities
Rs 1030 cr
Construction of new roads
Rs 160 cr
Widening of roads
Rs 47.73 cr
Building construction
Rs 31 cr
Open space development
0 Comments