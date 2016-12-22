For God's sake - What's in a name!



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan



Is there any thing to say at all about the absolutely ridiculous, and downright ludicrous response to the naming of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy? Have we all gone insane to make what should be a moment of such joy and celebration —the birth of a child — into yet another spurious controversy? Have we fallen in to such a deep abyss of ignorance and idiocy, that we can introduce the vileness of communalism and sectarianism even into the nursery?



Dr Rustom Soonawala

As you can tell we are appalled at the controversy that followed the announcement of the naming of Kareena and Saif’s son. When we had spotted devoted sis Karishma Kapoor at a club near the Breach Candy hospital, on the day of delivery, it had not occurred to us that she might have been there taking a break before she went in to do sisterly duties, or we would have congratulated her, and told her baby and mother were in excellent hands.

After all, Dr Rustom Soonawala, one of Mumbai’s most legendary gynaecologists and obstetricians, had delivered not only Kareena and Taimur over the last three decades, but some other stellar babies, closer to home too (ahem).

Congratulations and welcome young Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Ignore all the asinine comments — and go forth and conquer.

The making of a new-age politician

We have always had time for Poonam Mahajan, the young Member of Parliament from Bandra, who has been going about her political career with quiet determination and admirable commitment making her one of the BJP leaders to watch out for in the future.



PoonamâÂÂMahajan, Chris Martin and Priyanka Chopra on the stage at New York

The only daughter of the late Pramod Mahajan, who studied abroad and then had to face a series of family crises at a relatively early age, has not had it too easy. At one time her father’s influence spanned Maharashtra directly into 7 Race Course Road, but then there were the dark days following his shooting and his ultimate death.

Undeterred, she chose public life and decided to take up the challenge of fighting Priya Dutt for a seat which had been seen to be a Congress stronghold, belonging as it had to the much loved Sunil Dutt in the heart of Film land. Surprisingly she was triumphant and today the MP is a name to watch out for, whether it is her involvement in the Global Citizen Festival which saw Coldplay perform, or her recent appointment as the President of Bharatiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing. And that’s not all: as is expected of any youth leader, Mahajan is said to be very tech savvy with 2 lakh followers of her own on social media!

Models meet (again)

“Ujjwala (Raut) is a model working in New York, Vahbiz (Mehta) is a choreographer with FDCI, Lisa (Sadanah) is the Helmet Girl, Aditi Gowitrikar is a counselor, Sangeeta Chopra owns the Art Musings art gallery, Michelle Tung who is back in business is the best makeup artist in town, and Helen Brodie lives in Santa Barbara is married with three kids,” said former model and choreographer Sharmilla Khanna, about this happy bunch of sun kissed women who met in the latest instalment of ‘Former Model’s Melee,’ which has been an ongoing affair for some time now.



The former models at their meet

This latest soiree, in which some of the most famous cheekbones gather for a few some nostalgia, girl power bonhomie, and many laughs, took place this week at a Breach Candy club to welcome Brodie, who came – a ‘visiting. “She hadn’t met everyone for the last few years so we had a lunch for her at the Breach Candy,” says Khanna, something of a kingpin in the circle. “We all laughed about the good old days backstage bloopers and travels, and caught up on the present day, what each one is doing, kids topics and life in general.” No friends like old friends...

So, will the best man win?

Word comes in that even as we speak, talks are taking place at the highest level, to arrive at the best possible candidate for the country’s most coveted position, of which the incumbent is set to finish the term in the middle of the coming year. While earlier reports suggested that the country’s tallest actor would be considered for the post, recent murmurs suggest two other names from the political world, who just might fulfill their tryst with history and exit their political innings in a great blaze of glory.

The first is Maharashtra’s senior most politician today, someone who has been at the very centre of power for over three decades and known to be an ally worth cultivating for any political party. Sources say that this appointment could also lead to new political alliances between two parties that currently promote different ideologies.

The second name doing the rounds is of one of the most senior and accomplished leaders from the ruling party, someone who is seen to have not got his due in the new power configuration in Delhi. “It would show a lot of grace to appoint him. This would be an apt move to appease all stakeholders,” informs our source. So who will be India’s first citizen and what will it entail for the country’s political narrative? For once, the race for this post is riveting.

Jani-Khosla now in London

Even though ace designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani look remarkably relaxed in this Year End greeting portrait taken at their sumptuous Goa residence, which they posted on social media, the ‘boys’ as they are known, are in fact said to be exceedingly busy at the moment in London, getting geared up for the big launch of Khosla-Jani their international red carpet label.



Sandeep Khosla and AbuâÂÂJani at their Goa house

“They are in talks about a store launch and a show early next year,” says Saudamini Mattoo, Khosla’s attractive niece, who has recently joined forces with them and is taking it to even giddier heights. Nice!