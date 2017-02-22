For Sasikala, it will be 13 more months in jail or Rs 10 crore

AIADMK leader Sasikala will have to pay the punitive amount, or serve the duration if she fails to pay it
Bengaluru: AIADMK leader Sasikala, serving a jail term after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case, will have to serve 13 more months in prison if she fails to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore imposed by the Supreme Court.
"Sasikala Natarajan will have to pay R10 crore and if she fails to pay the punitive amount imposed by the Supreme Court, she will have to serve 13 more months in the jail," Prisons Superintendent Krishna Kumar said in a statement.
The AIADMK General Secretary is currently serving her sentence at the Parapanna Agrahara prison here. The Supreme Court had on February 14 restored Sasikala's conviction in the disproportionate assets case, awarding four years jail term to her and her relatives, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10 crore each.
Sasikala will be in jail for three years and about 11 months, out of the four years sentence awarded by the trial court. She had earlier spent 21 days in Parappana Agrahara jail after conviction by the trial court in September 2014.
