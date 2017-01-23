Glitch makes people to forcefully follow Donald Trump on Twitter



Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

Washington: Thousands of people were forced to follow US President Donald Trump on Twitter after a technical glitch, prompting the social networking site to apologise to users.

The new President was handed control of the @POTUS account when he took the oath of office. Some users parted ways with @POTUS on the social network once it changed hands from former President Barack Obama to Trump. However, for reasons unexplained, they automatically re-followed the presidential account without their permission. Users who noticed the glitch brought it to the attention of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said users who followed Obama’s new handle - @POTUS44 - after noon on Friday were automatically set to follow the Trump-run @POTUS handle. In addition, “Some people who unfollowed @POTUS in the past were mistakenly marked to follow @POTUS,” he said. Dorsey said the issue has been corrected.