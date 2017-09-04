Ganesha Chaturthi: Ford India's unique Lord Ganesha made of auto spare parts

Ganpati made of spare parts

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ford celebrated with a unique installation of Lord Ganesha which was made from auto spare parts.

The 6.5 feet installation was unveiled by General Manager, Sales of Ford India, Saurabh Makhija.

Created by artist Madhvi Pittie in collaboration with Nishant Sudhakaran, a metal artist in Mumbai, the sculpture was made from disk brakes, fender, spark plugs, and clutch plate among.

The installation also featured a 12 camera set up allowing visitors to click a 180 degree photograph.

Installed at the Mumbai's Oberoi Mall for three days (August 18-August 20) this piece found the appreciation and fancy of one and all.