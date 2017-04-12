Forest officials to snake rescuers: Avoid stunts, rescue reptiles only if needed

Forest department officials and herpetologists interact with snake rescuers and inform them about the protocol to follow while rescuing the reptiles



At a time when more and more incidents of people dying while rescuing snakes and performing daredevil stunts with them are coming to the fore, a workshop was organised by the Thane forest department on Monday to educate people on how they should handle the reptile. Apart from explaining the steps to be followed and the measures to be taken during rescue operations, the department officials and herpetologists asked snake rescuers to henceforth record the locations from where they rescue the animals as it would help maintain data and provide more insight into the different species of snakes found in the city and its adjoining areas. Members of various NGOs and rescuers, who attended the workshop, have also decided to submit detailed reports regarding the reptiles to the forest department on a monthly basis.

As part of the event, which was held at the territorial office of the forest department in Kopri, Chief Conservator of Forest, Thane (Territorial), Sunil Limaye along with Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Kishor Thakare, Range Forest Officer of Mumbai Range Santosh Kank and other senior officials interacted with the snake rescuers.

Don't violate laws

"There have been various instances in the past wherein people have died while performing stunts during rescue operations. We don't want such things to happen, hence the workshop was organised. Rescuers have been asked not to violate laws, because strict action will be taken against those who do," said Limaye.

Addressing the two-hour long session, Herpetologist and Conservation Photographer Kedar Bhide said that during rescue operations people should take measures to prevent snake bites. He also gave a presentation on how the rescuers can work together and generate a database along with the GPS locations.

He further said, "The most important principle a rescuer should follow is that the snake should be rescued only if there is a need. If the animal is in its natural environment, then they should avoid catching it and instead create awareness among people at the location. I appeal to the rescuers to record the locations and fill other details regarding the rescue operation in the snake rescue form. Such information can be really helpful."

After the participants agreed to the suggestion, it was decided that a common format for the rescue form would be created and everybody would follow it. The rescuers even decided to submit them to the forest department every month.

Welcome move

Speaking to mid-day, Pawan Sharma from NGO RAWW said, "The initiative of the Thane territorial wing is a welcome move. It has motivated individual snake rescuers as well as the organisations involved in the process. The uniform standard operating procedure of rescue, rehabilitation, treatment, release and intimation will help gather systematic data of reptile distribution and the pattern of their presence in urban and other areas. This will further help in scientific study and strategic human-reptile conflict management tasks."