Former AIADMK Minister C Ponnaiyan joins hands with O Panneerselvam

Former Minister and AIADMK spokesperson C. Ponnaiyan on Saturday joined the group of old timers to join acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's camp - in another jolt to party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala.

The development came as Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan too joined the Panneerselvam camp earlier in the day.

Besides them, two sitting Lok Sabha members -- Ashok Kumar representing Krishnagiri constituency and Sundaram representing Namakkal - have also joined the group.

Till Friday Pandiarajan, Ponnaiyan, Ashok Kumar and Sundaram were with Sasikala and were defending her in a staunch manner.

Earlier, sitting Rajya Sabha member V. Maitreyan joined Panneerselvam's camp.

The four new joinees to Panneerselvam's camp comes a day after AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said people joining Panneerselvam's camp are "beyond their expiry date".

Speaking to reporters here, Ashok Kumar said other AIADMK MPs will also start joining hands with the acting Chief Minister.

The AIADMK has 37 members in the Lok Sabha.

Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for her to occupy that chair.

As of now seven legislators (including Panneerselvam), three sitting MPs - two Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha - several office bearers, old timers, former legislators and most of the party's grass root workers are in support of Panneerselvam.

According to V. Maitreyan, more ministers and legislators are likely to join the Panneerselvam camp.