Former Andhra Pradesh IG of police speaks about the importance of forensic science and evidence

If you want justice, you need to understand the significance of forensic evidence -- this is the message from KPC Gandhi, former inspector general of Andhra Pradesh Police to victims of heinous crimes and citizens, in general. Gandhi, who for many years served as director of AP Forensic Science Labs, believes it's not just the police or other law enforcement agencies, but also citizens, who need to understand forensic science. "Collection of evidence starts with citizens, the police's role comes later," he said.

Citing an incident that took place in Goa, Gandhi said, "A few years ago, when a foreigner was raped, she showed exemplary courage during a traumatic situation and tried to resist the culprit in such a manner that when he left after violating her, she had managed to get enough forensic evidence -- his hair, skin scratched off his back, and bits torn off his shirt. She threw all these things at the spot before calling the police. Later, when the culprit claimed he was never there at the time of the offence, it was the forensic evidence that nailed him," he said.

Gandhi, whose independent forensic laboratory, Truth Labs, has made startling and landmark revelations in the JNU Kanhaiya Kumar anti-India slogan controversy said the police are still not capable when it came to collecting evidence with the help of forensic science in complex cyber-crime cases.

"The government must upgrade the police training," he said.