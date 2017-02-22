Former BJP MLA Vijay Jolly booked for rape

Gurugram: Former Delhi BJP MLA Vijay Jolly has been booked for rape after a woman alleged that he drugged and assauled her, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of south Delhi, told police that that she was drugged and sexually assaulted in Gurugram earlier this month when she visited it with Jolly.

She said she had known Jolly for some three years and that the incident happened on February 10.

Jolly, who was the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Saket in 2003-08, has been booked under sections 376, 328 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, according to the FIR made available to IANS.

Jolly had earlier alleged that he was being blackmailed by the woman and her husband.

Police had registered a case of extortion against the couple at the Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram nearly 10 days back.