Former bodybuilder's TB treatment to begin soon

mid-day impact>> Vasai resident and former state-level bodybuilder Anil Shetty won't have to beg outside Vasai railway station anymore to fund his bone tuberculosis (TB) treatment. After getting help from the Shetty community, his treatment will soon begin at a local hospital.



Anil Shetty

Hospital selected

Pravin Shetty, general manager of an NGO of the Shetty community, Bunts Sangha Mumbai, said, "We had arranged treatment for him at the Ratnakar Shetty hospital at Bhandup, but it is not easy for him to travel there every other day, so we later asked him to give us the name of a hospital in Vasai, to which we will send money for his treatment. We have selected a local hospital, where we will pay the fees in two days and start his treatment. We have also collected R25,000 for his food and other expenses." Another NGO named Ketto had also promised to help Anil, but he said he hasn't yet received any response from them.

Help from Australia

Meanwhile, from Melbourne, Australia, reader Suniil Rupani wrote to mid-day and asked for Anil's contact details. "I read the article on Anil Shetty and would like to help in any way I can. I will be in Mumbai in January and would like to help him."

mid-day had first reported about Anil on November 6 in 'Ex-bodybuilding champ begs at Vasai station to fund TB treatment'. The report mentioned how a turn of fortunes had reduced the former champ to begging for funding his TB treatment, which would cost Rs 2.5 lakh. Hours after the report was published, help poured in for Anil from NGOs to citizens. In a November 8 report, 'mid-day's report changed my life', an overwhelmed Anil said, "One report of mid-day has turned my life around. Now, I feel more energised to fight the disease and the hardship."

Rs 2.5 lakh

Cost of Anil Shetty's bone tuberculosis treatment

Rs 25k

Money collected for Anil by NGO Bunts Sangha Mumbai