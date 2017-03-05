Former college principal Vishwanath Mahadeshwar set to be Mumbai mayor



Sena's mayor and Deputy mayor candidates Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Hemangi Worlikar. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The election of Vishwanath Mahadeshwar as the mayor on March 8 is almost in Sena's kitty. Mahadeshwar, who filed his nomination for the post yesterday, is a three-time corporator from Bandra and a former college principal.

The 56-year old is among the most educated corporators in the Sena. A Ramnarain Ruia College graduate, he was previously principal of Raje Sambhaji Vidyalaya and Junior College in Santacruz. Mahadeshwar said he would focus on ridding the city of potholes and encroachments, and address water shortage, if elected. Sena's Hemangi Worlikar filed her nomination for the deputy mayor's post.