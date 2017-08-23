Former DIG D. Roopa hopes her report on jail irregularities is taken seriously



DâÂÂRoopa

Former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) (Prisons) D. Roopa hopes that the report she has submitted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) gets investigated thoroughly.

“I have submitted a report on the jail irregularities and an inquiry on the same has begun. Recently, I have submitted reports to the anti-corruption, bureau because it was on corruption angle. Hopefully the investigation will start and will be looked into,” she said.

“I wish the report is taken seriously, and investigated thoroughly. And the truth comes out and things are rectified,” she added.

Further when quizzed on the video that shows jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala entering the jail premises in civilian attire, Roopa said that it was illegal as a convict cannot go out without a parole and in this case, there was no such order for her.

“I have submitted several videos and pictures and this is one of the videos which I saw on the media, where she (Sasikala) is seen to be coming from outside. This has to be investigated thoroughly, because a convict can go out only on parole. And in the said case, there was no parole,” she said.

Video footage on Monday, was also submitted to the ACB by Roopa.