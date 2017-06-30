Former Israeli PM, in jail for graft, gets early release



Ehud Olmert. Pic/AFP

A parole committee has decided to grant early release to Israeli ex-prime minister Ehud Olmert, who is serving a 27-month prison sentence for corruption, his lawyer said yesterday. "The committee accepted all our arguments," said Olmert’s lawyer Shani Illouz.

"As of now, Olmert will be released on Sunday," she said, noting the justice ministry could still appeal the decision. The 71-year-old Olmert entered prison in February 2016. His Sunday release would be after he completed two-thirds of his sentence.