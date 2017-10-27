The 48-year-old accused, who is currently lodged in Thane Central jail, has also been involved in cheating over 15 investors and a Sion-based jeweler of crores of rupees

Months after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a former advertisement account manager of a leading Marathi newspaper for duping a Sion-based jeweller of Rs 4.7 crore, a new case against her has cropped up. The newspaper that she worked for registered an FIR against her with the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police on Tuesday, saying that she usurped Rs 43.63 lakh during the 2009-11 period. The accused, identified as Sunita Sharma, 48, is currently lodged at Thane Central jail. She has also been involved in cheating a number of investors on the pretext of running a money exchange business.



Representation pic

"Sharma had diverted all the cash given by customers to her own account. When the loss faced by the company touched R43.63 lakh, the authorities suspected foul play. Internal inquiry revealed that Sharma had usurped the money. Though she confessed to the crime and promised to return the money, all the cheques given by her bounced," said a police officer. On October 24, the company filed a complaint against her. After this a case was registered under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating) of IPC.

In the first case that was detected against her, Sharma had duped about 25 investors of more than Rs 5 crore, by promising them 10-15 per cent returns on their deposits. The investors had given her the money during 2014-2015. After some of the victims filed a complaint against her with the EOW, an FIR was registered and she was arrested in May 2017.

However, she was once again arrested in connection with a cheating case filed by a diamond trader, Ramswarup Jetmalji. In 2011, posing as a jewellery exporter, Sharma took gold worth R4.7 crore from him and promised Jetmalji of getting well-off customers. Though she paid for the first three months, later she started defaulting on payment. Even two cheques worth Rs 2.7 crore and Rs 1.8 crore respectively, that she had given Jetmalji, bounced.

You may also like to see: Photos: Fire Breaks Out Near Bandra Station In Mumbai