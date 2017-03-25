Former mid-day editor deposes in murder trial

Slain scribe J Dey's boss and former mid-day editor deposed in the murder trial, talking about Dey's quiet personality and reserved working style



J Dey

A Former mid-day editor was called to the stand yesterday to depose in the murder trial of slain journalist J Dey, wherein he told the court about the way J Dey worked and that he was an introvert.

He told the court that he had known Dey since 1995, and was his boss in mid-day from 2011 until he was shot dead on June 11, 2011.

He also said he didn't know much about Dey's personal life.

During the examination by the special public prosecutor, he spoke about the daily editorial meetings in office in the morning and evening.

"J Dey was an introvert and he used to be quiet. He had no enemy in the office. He was the crime investigation editor at mid-day," he told the court.

The editor added that as Dey was the head of the crime team, he used to verify the stories by his reporters before they were published.

After Dey's murder, a news channel aired the news, and he received a call from the same channel for an interview, and that is when he was informed that Chhota Rajan was involved in the crime, he told the court.

In his cross examination by advocate Anshuman Sinha and Santosh Deshpande, the editor said that Dey had spoken to him about a story that he wanted to do about sandalwood in Karnataka, but he could not remember whether it was published.

He also said that Dey never disclosed his sources and that he never asked him to do so either.

The court will hear the next witness on Monday.