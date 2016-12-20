Former mid-day investigative editor J Dey was disturbed prior to his murder, says father-in-law



J. Dey

During a hearing on Monday in the murder trial of J Dey, mid-day’s investigative editor, his father-in-law Narsinh Sharma mentioned in court that Dey was extremely disturbed for a couple of days prior to his murder.

A ‘reserved’ person

While being examined by special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat before the special MCOCA court, Sharma said Dey was extremely reserved and he would not share anything about his professional life with his family members.

He further said that on May 30, 2011, when all of them were at Gorai beach celebrating his wife’s birthday, Dey got a call. He appeared to be extremely disturbed after attending it.

Sharma added that later they went to a restaurant where Dey got a second call. Thereafter, he left for some work and returned after midnight.

He also said that on the day Dey was shot, he had talked to him regarding some personal documents.

Sharma was later cross-examined by main accused Satish Kalia’s advocate Santosh Despande.

The next hearing of the matter has been scheduled on Tuesday.