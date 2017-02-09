Former PTI Economic Editor Mahesh Prasad passes away

New Delhi: Mahesh Prasad, a former Economic Editor of Press Trust of India, died in New Delhi on Thursday. He was 83 and breathed his last following age-related complications, his family said.

Prasad is survived by a son, two daughters and grand children. His wife predeceased him a few years ago. He joined PTI in 1957 and in his nearly 37 years of career in the organisation, also served as a news editor in New Delhi bureau.

He was later appointed as Economic Editor, the post from which he retired.