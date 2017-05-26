Former Punjab police chief K.P.S. Gill dies at 82



Former Indian Inspector General of Police K.P.S. Gill gestures during a launch of a book 'Road to Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2010' written by Sunil Yash Kalra in New Delhi on September 21, 2010. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Former Punjab top cop K.P.S. Gill, who is credited with having played a big role in eliminating terrorism from Punjab, died here in a private hospital. He was 82.

Gill, a former Director General of Punjab Police, was suffering from end-stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease.

"He had been recovering from peritonitis but died of sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia", said a statement from Sir Gangaram Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He died at 2.55 p.m.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 18.

Gill, who was known as 'supercop', was DGP of Punjab Police between 1988 and 1990 and came back to the post again in 1991 and held it till retirement in 1995.