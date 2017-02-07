Former TN CM Panneerselvam revolts against Sasikala, says he was forced to resign

V.K. Sasikala. File pic
Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday evening revolted against AIADMK General Secrectary V.K. Sasikala, saying he was forced to resign as the head of government.
"I was forced to resign by Sasikala," Panneerselvam told reporters after a dramatic 40-minute meditation at the memorial of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who died in December last year.
O.Panneerselvam
He told journalists that Sasikala made him resign as the Chief Minister, contradicting the long-time Jayalalithaa confidente's claim that it was Panneerselvam who wanted her to become the Chief Minister.
