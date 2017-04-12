Formerly 'World's Heaviest Woman' Eman Ahmed is now half her size

Doctor says Egyptian national Eman Ahmed Abdulati, who is currently in Mumbai for weight loss surgery, is now 250 kg, down from the 500 kg she was before treatment



Eman, who arrived in the city in February, underwent bariatric surgery

Egyptian Eman Ahmed Abdulati, once touted to be the heaviest woman in the world at 500 kg, is on the fast track to a quality life. She has lost 242 kg since her arrival in Mumbai for a life-changing weight loss procedure, her treating doctor and renowned bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala revealed on Tuesday.

Dr Lakdawala, while accepting a Man of the Year award for his contribution to the medical field, said yesterday, "Eman has lost 242 kg so far."

The massive weight loss hastens the process of getting Eman back on her feet - she hadn't left home in 20 years owing to the obesity.

She arrived in Mumbai on February 11, weighing 490 kg. She lost 100 kg with a strict liquid diet and physiotherapy within just days of her arrival. On March 7, she underwent a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy (removal of around 75 per cent of the stomach to limit her consumption of food), following which her weight dropped down to 340 kg as of March 29.

Taken by surprise

The additional loss of 98 kg in just 13 days, as per Dr Lakdawala's revelation, has taken everybody by surprise. Following the bariatric surgery, her team of doctors had expected her to lose close to 150 kg in a year and a half.

The rapid weight loss has dramatically improved Eman's health parameters. Her heart, kidneys, lung and fluid levels are all under control now. She, however, continues to be paralysed on the right side and suffers occasional seizures as a result of a brain stroke she had suffered three years ago.

LEPR gene mutation

On March 29, Saifee Hospital, where Eman is being treated, received the results of 36 gene tests conducted in the US. The report pointed at a rare genetic defect, LEPR mutation - reportedly making Eman the first person in the world whose obesity has been attributed to it. The LEPR gene provides instructions for making a protein called the leptin receptor, which is involved in the regulation of body weight. Any mutation in it causes excessive hunger, and rapid and massive weight gain in the first few months of life.