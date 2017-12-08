Fortis Hospital denies they bribed father of girl who died of dengue

Gurugram's Fortis Hospital on Thursday denied allegations of any bribe offered to Jayant Singh, father of a seven-year-old girl who died of Dengue

Gurugram's Fortis Hospital on Thursday denied allegations of any bribe offered to Jayant Singh, father of a seven-year-old girl who died of Dengue. 'We categorically deny assertions or allegations of any bribe being paid to Jayant Singh (father of deceased girl who was treated for dengue at the hospital). Fortis did offer a refund of the out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the family, in good faith,' a statement by the hospital read.

It added that consequently to articulation of that family's financial position by the father, the hospital had offered an additional amount as a humanitarian gesture. 'A written and signed statement to this effect has been submitted to the inquiry committee,' the statement further read.

Earlier on Wednesday, the father of the deceased seven-year-old girl said the hospital had offered a total of Rs 35,37,889 for assuring to stop his social media campaign and any legal action against them.

Speaking to ANI, Jayant Singh said, "Senior members of Fortis had met me and offered me a cheque worth Rs 10,37,889 refunding the entire amount. They also said they will be offering me Rs 25 lakh cash on top of this, saying I will have to sign and enter into a legal agreement assuring to stop my social media campaign, or going to court and taking legal action against them."

Earlier, a committee formed by the Haryana Government found criminal negligence on the part of the hospital, causing the death of a seven-year-old girl suffering from Dengue.

The statement came after a committee of senior doctors, formed by the state government, gave its recommendations.

The committee also alleged several irregularities, including refusal of appropriate ambulance service to the patient, not following leave against medical advice (LAMA) protocol, and overcharging.

The committee also found the Fortis Hospital guilty of overcharging for medicines and platelets and has sent a notice for cancellation of its blood bank's licence.

Parents of the seven-year old girl, who died on November 21 of Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS), had alleged the Fortis Hospital for charging Rs 16 lakh for the 15-day treatment.

The hospital, however, had denied the allegations.

