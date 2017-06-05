Four 'Fidayeen' militants killed in retaliatory fire in Kashmir



Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat pays homage to slain soldiers Naik Dipak Maity of Midnapore in Bengal and gunner Manivannan G. of Tamil Nadu at AFS Palam in New Delhi. Pic/AFP

Four 'Fidayeen' militants were killed on Monday in an attack on a central reserve police force (CRPF) camp in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

"Four militants were killed in retaliatory fire by troops of 45 battalion of the CRPF and J&K police at Sumbal in Bandipora district during a suicidal attack by the militants on CRPF camp there," a police spokesman said in Srinagar.

The spokesman added the attack was effectively repulsed. The Sumbal camp of the CRPF is the headquarter of 45th battalion which was headed by Chetan Kumar Cheeta who survived despite taking nine bullets while fighting militants in Bandipora district last year.