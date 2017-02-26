Four, including two foreigners, held trying to smuggle in gold worth Rs 1.58crore at airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in four saperate cases arrested four people including a Turkish and Kenyan national, while they were trying to smuggle in nearly five kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.58 crore in the country from Mumbai airport on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.

"Smugglers used different methods to smuggle precious metal. We suspect involvement of different gold smuggling Syndicates behind the smuggling attempts, a senior AIU official said.

Gold in undergarment:

AIU officials on suspicion intercepted one passenger Abdul Irshad Chelathadathil, a resident of Mallapuram, Kerala), who had come from Sharjah. When he was searched 10 gold bars of 10 tolas each totally weighing 1160 grams estimated to be worth Rs 35,82,080, which he had cleverly concealed in his under garments were seized. Andul was subsequently arrested. Abdul, a casual labour, told interrogators that he was offered to work as a carrier by a Dubai based trader one Siddique for a monetary consideration of Rs. 20,000 for carrying the said seized gold to Mumbai. Police have

Turkish national hidden gold in belt:

Acting on the information AIU officers intercepted Turkish national passenger Gokhan Demir, who had arrived from Istanbul, and 3 gold bars of 1kilogram each totally weighing 1 Kilogram estimated to be worth Rs. 92,64,000 was recovered from his personal search. The accused person had cleverly concealed gold in stitched pouches of specially made belt worn by him, AIU said.

Kerala man smuggled gold in rectum:

AIU officers on suspicion intercepted passenger Mohammed Iliyas Urmi Mugu, a resident of Kasaragod, Kerala, who had arrived from Dubai was detained and 5 gold bars of 10 tolas each totally weighing 580 grams estimated to be worth Rs 17,91,040 were recovered from his rectum. Mohammed, who works as daily wages labour, was carrying seized gold belongs to one Ayub of Dubai and was to be delivered in Mumbai, probe revealed. Mohammed was arrested and his associates are being are on the lookout.

Kenyan woman held:

A Kenayan woman Nayana Shantilal Ghaghada Shaikh, holding Kenyan passport was intercepted by AIU officers on suspicion. Her personal search led to recovery of seven crude bangles totally weighing 392 grams estimated to be worth Rs 12,10,500. He had concealed gold on her person and was arrested, AIU officers said.

Man held with illegally carrying foreign currency:

AIU officers based on specific information formation intercepted Haresh Vashdev Kukreja, a resident of Ulhasnagar, while he was trying to depart to Dubai When he was searched 1400 US Dollars and 95,000 Saudi Riyals totally equivalent to Rs. 18,47,740 were seized from his hand baggage. Kukreja, who work in business of brokerage in real estate, had cleverly concealed the said seized currency in shoes worn by him, AIU official said.