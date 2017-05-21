Four 'journalists' held in Jaipur for extortion

Four people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from hotel owners in the city by posing an news reporters, police said on Saturday.

The accused, posing as reporters, recently visited a hotel in Sindhi camp area and threatened its owner saying illegal activities were happening there.

They threatened to publish the report and extorted R23,000 from the hotel owner. "Yesterday, they again reached the hotel to take additional R10,000, but the owners had already alerted the cops, who were present at the spot," a police officer said.