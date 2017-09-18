Four arrested for Dr Deepak Amrapurkar death during Mumbai floods

Deepak Amrapurkar

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the death of a renowned doctor, who fell into an open manhole while walking along a flooded street during torrential rains in Mumbai on August 29.

The death of Dr. Deepak Amrapurkar, a gastroenterologist who worked with Bombay Hospital here, had caused widespread outrage. Dadar police in central Mumbai yesterday arrested Siddhesh Bhelsekar, Rakesh Kadam, Nilesh Kadam and Dinesh Pawar, residents of a chawl in Parel area.

A probe found that they had opened the manhole so that the water in the area, which had entered their houses, could drain out, police said. Dr. Amrapurkar went missing after getting out of his car which was stuck in a traffic jam and walking home along a waterlogged street near the Elphinstone Road station on August 29, when torrential rains brought the city to a halt.

Eye-witnesses said that they saw a man falling into a manhole while wading through water. Amrapurkar's body was recovered after two days from a nullah in central Mumbai's Worli area. The four accused have been booked under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), said an officer from the Dadar police station, adding that further investigation was underway.