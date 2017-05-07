Four bars with secret rooms to hide women demolished in Ulhasnagar



Demolition work at Golden Gate bar in Ulhasnagar. Pics/Navneet Barhate

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has carried out a demolition drive against four orchestra bars in the area. The owners have constructed rooms within the wall cavities to hide women working in the establishment, which is illegal.

Demolition work was carried out at the bars Apple, Rakhi, Golden Gate and 100 days, located at Shriram Chowk in Ulhasnagar. The demolition began at 11am Thursday morning and ended at 6pm.



Civic officials attempting to break open (top and below) the concealed secret rooms in one of the bars

The local police stations in Ulhasnagar including Central Police, Vitthalwadi had given a letter to the Municipal Corporation about the illegal constructions. "In the letter, which was given 15 days ago, we have mentioned the bars having hidden cavities i.e. small rooms to hide the women, which are illegal," said VS. Dolas, Senior Police Inspector, Central police station.

The raid was conducted on Thursday along with 2 ward officers, 10 beat Mukadum and 40 laborers with police band-o-bast. "We prepared two different teams and found that all the four bars had at least four cavity rooms, which were made to hide women. Also few of the bars had an illegal dance floor, which we demolished with the help of JCB," said Ganesh Shimpi, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Ward number 3, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Last week a demolition drive was carried out at Baywatch bar as they too had an illegal cavity. "We have also served notices to a few more bars including Guru, Paradise and WWF, who had illegal cavities. Will soon take action against them. The 100 days bar has an history with the police since the past few years," added Shimpi.



Demolition work at Apple bar

Sources claimed that the every bar had more than 20 to 25 bouncers outside. They would not allow anyone to enter, so the corporation had taken the help of local police for the drive.