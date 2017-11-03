Four bike-borne persons rob people at gunpoint in north, central Delhi

Four persons conducted a series of robberies and snatchings at gunpoint at various places in north and central Delhi, the police said today. Tarun (21), who works as a milk delivery boy in the morning and also has a private job, was returning to his home in Wazirpur on his motorcycle on October 31 around 6.30 am when he was stopped by four men on two motorcycles, they said.



Representation pic

"They came from front and asked me to stop. I thought that they were policemen. They were wearing helmets and leather jackets. One of them put a pistol to my head and another person to the stomach," Tarun said.

"They threatened to kill me if I did not part with my motorcycle," he said, adding that he had thought he would be killed that day. A case of theft was registered instead of a robbery case, the victim claimed and alleged that the police were not cooperative. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal said that the matter will be inquired into and action will be taken in case any lapses are found.

Following the robbery, the accused, riding Tarun's motorcycle snatched the gold chain of a man who was returning after dropping his child in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar. Later, they robbed 67-year-old former bank employee Jitendra Kumar of his wallet and some jewellery he was carrying in Karol Bagh, the police said.

They also attempted to commit a robbery in Ranjit Nagar but their attempt was foiled, they said. The next morning, the accused robbed a man near Daulat Ram College while he was out for a morning walk. They surrounded him and at gunpoint, using a cutter, robbed him of the gold ornament and rings he was wearing on his fingers, the police said. The victim told police that the accused were wearing helmets and leather jackets.

After which, the accused robbed property dealer Rajeev Rana of his gold chain and locket in the North Campus. He had come with a friend to the campus area. Police are scanning the CCTV footages from the areas where the incidents happened. They have also found the registration number of one of the motorcycles used by the accused to carry out the robberies and snatchings.