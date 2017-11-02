Four die after consuming tea laced with poisonous pesticides in Bihar

Four members of a family, including a 10-year-old girl, died this morning after drinking tea inadvertently mixed with poisonous pesticides in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilnawaz Ahmed said the incident happened in a village falling under Bahadurpur police station area of the district.

The minor girl Archana had, while preparing tea, mixed pesticides mistaking the packet for one containing tea leaves resulting in the tragedy.

Three members of her family Dukhan Mahto (60), Ramswaroop Mahto (65) and Archana herself, fell sick and died at home itself.

The fourth victim Prakash Mahto died during treatment at hospital, the DSP said.

Another family member Pramila Devi has been admitted to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital where her condition was stated to be critical, the Deputy SP said.