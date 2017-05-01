Four doctors drown near Pune dam after boat capsizes



Dr Chandrakat Urade

Pune: Holiday time turned tragic for four doctors from Solapur, who drowned near a dam in Pune on Sunday after their boat capsized.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm at Ujani dam near Indapur.

A team of 10 doctors had come there for a small vacation.

The Indapur police, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police, have registered accidental death cases. The four have been identified as Dr Chandrakat Urade (Natepute), whose body was fished out, and Dr Subhash Manjarekar (Akluj), Dr Mahesh Lavate (Natepute) and Dr Annashaheb Shinde, who are missing.

The six who swam to safety have been identified as Pravin Shrirang Patil (42), Dr Dattatray Bhagwan Sarje (42), Dr Atul Vinodkumar Doshi (43), Dr Sameer Ashok Doshi (38), Dr Shrikant Nandkumar Devdikar (36) and Dilip Tulshiram Waghmode (43).

Deputy superintendent of police Bapu Bangar said, "The incident took place when the boat was returning, around two kilometres away from the shore. They were boating in the backwaters; however, they couldnt control it when winds and high tide struck, leading to the boat turning turtle. One body has been found; we hope to find the other three tomorrow morning. An NDRF team is assisting us in the search operation."