Four held for robbing a truck with cell phones worth Rs 1 crore



Representation pic

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a truck loaded with cell phones worth over Rs 1 crore in north Delhi's Burari, the police said today.

Santosh, the driver of an Eicher Canter, had informed the police that he was robbed on the intervening night of May 18 and 19. While he was driving the truck loaded with 7600 Karbonn mobile phones from Okhla Industrial area to Zirakpur, a tempo overtook him near Burari flyover, the police said.

Two persons came out of the tempo and said that it was an accident. When Santosh got down from the truck, he was overpowered, his hands tied and he was dumped in the tempo. Meanwhile, one of their associates drove away with the canter. Later, they dumped him in Mundka and the Canter was also dumped in the nearby area.

A team was formed and the four accused--Sanjay alias Jaiveer, Mohd Salman, Sarvan Kumar and Salman--were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal said. The stolen cell phones have been recovered. The gang members targeted loaded trucks plying during late night driven by solo drivers. The accused became friends while they were lodged in Tihar Jail.