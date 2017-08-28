Four hurt as bus rams into car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway



The damaged vehicles after the accident

Four people were injured early this morning when a bus rammed into a car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. According to police sources, the incident took place around 9.20 am, near the Mandap tunnel.

Speaking to mid-day, an official from the Expressway control room said, "As per primary data it seems that the bus driver lost control as the roads have been slippery due to rain. While the bus managed to steer clear of any accident inside Mandap tunnel, it veered out of control and hit a car right outside the tunnel." Consequently, the injured were helped out of the car and rushed to MGM hospital for treatment.

According to traffic police sources the accident led to severe snarls during peak morning hours and a crane was brought in to remove the bus and the damaged car from the Pune-bound lane of the expressway. "Local residents volunteered to help clear the traffic along the highway."

In a similar incident, a state transport bus collided with a truck on the Pune-Nashik highway in the early hours of Monday. According to police sources, nine people were killed.

The accident took place near Junnar. A case was registered with Narayangoan police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune Rural police. "The state bus was ferrying passengers from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik to Pune. There were 32 people on board, of which 16 were injured. Six passengers escaped with minor injuries," said an officer from Narayangoan police station.

16

No. of people injured in the Pune-Nashik highway accident